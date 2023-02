Two youth arrested for performing stunts at Appikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam

February 14, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Duvvada police on Tuesday arrested two youths for performing dangerous stunts at Appikonda Beach. The action comes after videos of the youth performing stunts with high-end bikes had gone viral on social media. The two youth were identified as residents of Sri Nagar area. The police have booked cases of rash driving on them. ADVERTISEMENT

