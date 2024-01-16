ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth arrested for committing theft of 14.5 tola gold in Anakapalli

January 16, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

They plotted for the crime to be carried out during the ‘Sankranthi’ festival, when the residents of houses would go to their native places

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimkota police on Tuesday arrested two youth and also taken a juvenile into custody for allegedly committing theft of a 14.5 tolas of gold ornaments from a house at Visannapeta village, on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Mujeeb (19) and Naveen (20), both from Visannapeta.

Circle Inspector of Kasimkota police station, Vinod Kumar said that the two youth and another juvenile were all school dropouts and have committed several offences. They plotted for the crime to be carried out during the ‘Sankranthi’ festival, as the residents in the houses would go to their native places, and also to fund their vices.

They targeted the house of an elderly woman named Ch Kumari (66) in the same village and gained entry into the house on Monday, when she was sleeping.

The trio allegedly made good with 14.5 tola gold ornaments. After realising the theft, the woman approached the police.

“Following the complaint, we have registered a case and arrested the accused within 24 hours. We have also recovered the entire gold which was stolen,” said C.I. Vinod Kumar.

