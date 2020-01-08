Visakhapatnam

Two youngsters die as bike hits median

They were returning home after office

Two youngsters died after the motorcycle they were riding hit a road divider near the RTA Office Junction under Anakapalle rural police station limits late on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as P. Lakshmana Rao (23), P. Gopala Krishna (23), both residents of Gollapeta village in Anakapalle mandal.

According to Anakapalle Circle Inspector (rural) V. Narasimha Rao, the victims were working as daily wagers in the Pharma City. After finishing the shift at office, they were returning home. At around 11 p.m., they met with accident. One youth died when he was being shifted to hospital, while the other died while undergoing treatment.

“Initially, relatives of the victims claimed that the youngsters were hit by a vehicle. However, CCTV camera footage confirmed that the motorcycle hit the road divider,” said the CI.

A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

