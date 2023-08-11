HamberMenu
Two workers killed, two injured as cable snaps at thermal power station

August 11, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two contract workers were killed while two suffered severe injuries in an accident at Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station, in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Tinku Sheikh, 30, and Safirul Sheikh, 28, both from West Bengal.

Inspector of Parawada Police Station, K. Eswara Rao, said five workers were working on the electrical cable channel, which is at a height of around 15 to 20 metres. A cable snapped suddenly, probably due to excess weight or due to lack of a proper support system, after which they plummeted to the ground, he said.

While Tinku Sheikh died on the spot with severe injuries, Safirul succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital. Two others are undergoing treatment while one worker miraculously escaped without any injuries.

“We have not received any official complaint yet. We have recorded statements from the victims so far. A case is yet to be booked. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased are being informed about the accident,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.

The management of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station, in a release on Thursday, said that they have constituted a committee to investigate the accident. They said that their focus is extending all support to the affected families and that the injured persons are being given the best medical care.

Meanwhile, union leaders and workers came down heavily against the management of the industries. CPI(M) Anakapalli district general secretary K. Lokanadham demanded the government to announce an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore to the families of the deceased. He also demanded the authorities to provide a job to the next of kin of the deceased and sought an inquiry into the accident and initiate action against those responsible for the safety lapse.

“After every industrial accident, the government claims that it would constitute a committee and take action. Not even once have the committee reports been revealed,” he added.

CITU leader Satyanarayana alleged that due to lack of proper safety measures by the managements of the companies/industries and lack of action against persons responsible for previous industrial accidents, such mishaps have been recurring again and again.

