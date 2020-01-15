Visakhapatnam

Two workers killed in industrial accident

Two workers were killed while they were reportedly repairing a damaged chimney at a chemical manufacturing company at Pudimadaka under Rambilli police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Lava Kumar (27) of Uttar Pradesh and Kusha Satnami (30) of Odisha. Both were working at the company for the last one-and-a-half years. According to Rambilli SI Arun Kiran, the workers were wearing safety belts but the chimney broke and fell on them, after which they fell to the ground from a height, suffering fatal injuries.

Case registered

A case has been registered under Rambilli police station limits.

