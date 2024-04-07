ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers killed, five injured in two separate industrial accidents at JN Pharmacity in Visakhapatnam

April 07, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 33-year-old worker dies allegedly due to leakage of methyl nitrate gas in Unit-3 of Alkali Metals Limited in the Pharma SEZ

The Hindu Bureau

The managements of many pharma companies have been ignoring safety norms in their units and as a result, many workers have been losing their lives, alleges CPI(M) leader K. Lokanadham | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two workers died and at least five others were injured in two different industrial accidents at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacity on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 33-year-old worker died and five others were severely injured in an industrial accident at Alkali Metals Limited in JN Pharmacity, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), under Parawada police station limits, here on Sunday morning.

Inspector Bala Surya Rao said that the incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. in Unit-3 of the factory, reportedly due to the leakage of methyl nitrate gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Surya Rao said that B. Raveendra (28) of Chodavaram, V. Apparao (53) of Hyderabad, Y. Gopalarao (41) from ASR district, A. Srinivasa Rao (38) of Sabbavaram, S. Sivakumar (43) of Anakapalli and Ch. Ramana of Poosapatirega in Vizianagaram district were injured in the accident. Ramana, however, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anakapalli. The others are being treated in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate accident, 35-year-old A. Govind died in a private company in the JN Pharmacity, Mr. Surya Rao said.

Demand for ex gratia

CPI(M) Anakapalli district general secretary K. Lokanadham demanded ₹1 crore ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and also the provision of advanced treatment to the injured persons immediately. He also demanded a probe into the accidents, saying that the authorities should initiate strict action against the management.

Mr. Lokanadham said that the managements of many pharma companies have been ignoring safety norms in their units, which has resulted in a number of workers losing their lives. He also said that even though the authorities form enquiry committees during some industrial accidents, no action is taken. He also added that the Pollution Control Board and Factories Department have completely failed to ensure that these industries are maintaining mandatory safety norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US