Two workers injured in accident in JN Pharma City

April 20, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Two contract workers sustained severe burn injuries in an industrial accident in a unit at JN Pharma City under Parawada police station limits around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred when two housekeeping staff were cleaning an isolated 61-metre pipe-shaped object in which chromium and soda ash are transmitted at high temperatures. The unit was shut since April 15 for annual maintenance works. The worker came in contact with some residual chemicals while they were cleaning the pipe-shaped object, resulting in burn injuries.

During the inquiry, the factory management informed police that before taking up the cleaning, the staff had checked the temperature which read as 41 degrees Celsius.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Parawada Sub-Division) Srinivasa Rao said that Uma Shankar sustained 30% burns, while Indal received 70% burns. Both workers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been working in the Pharma City since the last eight months.

“We have recorded the statements. Action will be taken after a legal consultation,” said the DSP.