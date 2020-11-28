Two women prisoners released from jail

They profusely thank officials and promise to lead a new life

Two women prisoners serving life imprisonment have been released from Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Friday. The prisoners were released following the State government orders to release 53 women prisoners based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary. It was quite an emotional moment for both the convict prisoners — G. Kanthamma and N. Roja — who never imagined they they could experience such a moment again to reunite with their families.

“When I entered the jail, I was very much depressed and though that this was the end of my life. Gradually with the help of jail authorities, I started a new life. I overcame my depression and learnt tailoring and bakery works,” said Ms. Roja, a resident of Naupada, Srikakulam district, who served jail term of eight years and four months, said during her release.

Thanking the State government for the initiative, Ms. Roja said that she is confident that she would lead a new life. “Obviously, it is tough living without our families. We keep on missing them. I am very eager to meet my family members, especially my children studying Class IV and VI,” Ms. Roja.

Another prisoner G. Kanthamma, a resident of Munchingputtu mandal, Visakhapatnam district, who spent eight years and two months in jail, said that she never imagined such a day would come in her life. She said she would net forget the support extended by the jail officials during the struggling days. “I will never commit any offences again in my life and will lead a responsible life. It is time to take care of my children, who are staying with my relatives I have learned skills like tailoring and baking and use them to lead a happy life,” she said.

Speaking to newsmen, Superintendent of Police S. Rahul said that during the initial days, prisoners get depressed and they counsel them. “We involve them in some kind of work like tailoring, embroidery, baking and farming to ensure they come out of depression. They earn some money during these works. Some amount we will hand over them for their use and the rest we will deposit in their bank account. After their release, we will hand over the amount,” Mr. Rahul said.

The SP and other jail authorities have presented them saris and fruits. They also handed over sewing machines presented by Chinna Jeeyar Trust. The authorities expressed hope that the sewing machines would help them in starting a new life.