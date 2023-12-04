Two women drown in Sarada river in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

December 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two women, who came to take a holy dip in the Sarada river on the occasion of ‘Kathika Masam’, drowned at Jogaraopeta under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as A. Manga and M. Lakshmi, both aged around 40 years, from Jogaraopeta.

According to the police, a group of five women had gone to the river to take a holy dip, when the incident occurred.

Kasimkota police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies. More details are yet to be ascertained.

