HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women drown in Sarada river in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

December 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two women, who came to take a holy dip in the Sarada river on the occasion of ‘Kathika Masam’, drowned at Jogaraopeta under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as A. Manga and M. Lakshmi, both aged around 40 years, from Jogaraopeta.

According to the police, a group of five women had gone to the river to take a holy dip, when the incident occurred.

Kasimkota police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies. More details are yet to be ascertained.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.