Two women cricketers, team manager from Gujarat injured in accident in Visakhapatnam

Accident occurred when they were going to the airport, say police

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 21, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women cricketers from Gujarat received simple injuries while the team manager suffered minor head injury, when the bus in which the Baroda Women Cricketers team and staff were travelling allegedly hit a lorry, when the lorry driver applied brakes all of a sudden, on NH-16 near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam city on Friday early morning.

Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station S. Vijay Kumar said that the accident occurred at around 5.20 a.m., when the 21 players, staff, and other team members were heading to the airport from their hotel at Ram Nagar in a private tourist bus.

While two women cricketers suffered very simple injuries, the team manager received six stitches on her head. After receiving treatment, the players left for the airport, he said. The cricket team had come to play some matches in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on the complaint from the bus driver, we have registered a case of rash and negligent driving. We have served 41-A notice on the lorry driver,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app