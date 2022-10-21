Two women cricketers, team manager from Gujarat injured in accident in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women cricketers from Gujarat received simple injuries while the team manager suffered minor head injury, when the bus in which the Baroda Women Cricketers team and staff were travelling allegedly hit a lorry, when the lorry driver applied brakes all of a sudden, on NH-16 near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam city on Friday early morning.

Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station S. Vijay Kumar said that the accident occurred at around 5.20 a.m., when the 21 players, staff, and other team members were heading to the airport from their hotel at Ram Nagar in a private tourist bus.

While two women cricketers suffered very simple injuries, the team manager received six stitches on her head. After receiving treatment, the players left for the airport, he said. The cricket team had come to play some matches in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

“Based on the complaint from the bus driver, we have registered a case of rash and negligent driving. We have served 41-A notice on the lorry driver,” he added.