Two women arrested, around 20 tolas of gold ornaments seized in Visakhapatnam

March 21, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police (crime wing) on Tuesday arrested two women, who were allegedly involved in four property offences. The police teams have recovered around 19.75 tolas of gold ornaments from their possession.

The arrested were identified as B. Nagamani (43) of New Karasa and M. Sandhya (23) of Marripalem.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that the duo were involved in four offences, three under Airport police station limits and one under Pendurthi police station limits.

On March 10, the duo had allegedly gained entry into a locked house in an area under Airport PS limits, from where they made good with about 6.25 tola gold ornaments which were stored in a suitcase. On October 3, 2022, February 23 and 28, 2023, the accused had committed bag snatchings from passengers in auto-rickshaws at various places, the DCP said.

Following the complaints, the city police has formed a special team headed by Inspector of Police (Crimes – West Sub Division) K Durga Prasad Rao. The team under the guidance of DCP Crimes G. Naganna and ADCP( Crimes) D. Gangadharam, has caught the accused and recovered all the stolen gold ornaments.

ADCP (CCS) Sravan Kumar and others were present.

