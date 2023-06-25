ADVERTISEMENT

Two women among three arrested on charge of smuggling ganja at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Pendurthi police arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly being involved in ganja smuggling here late on Saturday. As per the police, Ambika (40), from G.K Veedhi mandal, her daughter Supriya (19) and her son-in-law (21) have been involved in the trade. Recently, the Pendurthi police arrested the driver of a four-wheeler, who was allegedly transporting ganja. Upon further investigation, the police found that the three were allegedly involved in the ganja trade. Police said that Ambika lives in G.K Veedhi, while her daughter and son-in-law reside in Pendurthi.

