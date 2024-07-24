GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-wheeler riders without helmet have to pay ₹1,000 as fine and their licences will be suspended for three months, warn RTA officials in Visakhapatnam

Checkings will be conducted in various parts of the city, says Deputy Transport Commissioner

Published - July 24, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police officials taking photos of motorists driving without a helmet at Jagadammba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Traffic police officials taking photos of motorists driving without a helmet at Jagadammba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Now, get ready to pay ₹1,000 as fine and also have your licence suspended for three months, if you are found driving a two-wheeler without wearing helmet in the city.

The Road Transport Authorities (RTA) have issued a strict warning to the two-wheeler riders reminding about the MV Act and Section 194D.

Checkings will be conducted by teams of RTA staff at various parts of the city as part of the drive, said Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam in a press release. He said that in this year, as many as 1,162 cases were booked for no-helmet driving.

Already the city police teams have been conducting checks at various places and are generating e-challans. Several motorists, especially youth in more number, are being caught for no-helmet driving and triple-riding on daily basis, say the police.

