Two ward volunteers suspended for taking part in election campaigning in Anakapalli

March 20, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Returning Officer of Narsipatnam has suspended two ward volunteers from Kotha Mallampeta village in Golugonda mandal, who were allegedly campaigning for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), here in Anakapalli district.

On March 15 (Friday), ward volunteers O. Vijayalakshmi and S. Durga Bhavani were found conducting a door-to-door campaign to vote for the ruling party in the coming elections. The local media has recorded their acts and published in the news channels.

Based on the news reports, the local Mandal Development Officer (MDO) was directed to conduct an enquiry into the incident. The MDO found that the volunteers were taking part in election campaigning, violating the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms and submitted a report, which further led to the RDO suspending the duo.

Visakhapatnam

