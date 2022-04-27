Two transformers gutted in fire in Visakhapatnam

Thick flames engulfed the surroundings of Mindi, as fire broke out in a plastic scrap shop under Gajuwaka Police Station limits here on Wednesday. Two transformers were completely gutted in the fire accident. Fortunately, there was no causality. Fire tenders from Auto Nagar area were pressed into action immediately and the fire was doused. The Fire Department officials are yet to ascertain cause of the fire. The loss is yet to be estimated.