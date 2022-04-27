Two transformers gutted in fire in Visakhapatnam
Thick flames engulfed the surroundings of Mindi, as fire broke out in a plastic scrap shop under Gajuwaka Police Station limits here on Wednesday. Two transformers were completely gutted in the fire accident. Fortunately, there was no causality. Fire tenders from Auto Nagar area were pressed into action immediately and the fire was doused. The Fire Department officials are yet to ascertain cause of the fire. The loss is yet to be estimated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.