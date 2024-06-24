GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two trains to be cancelled, stoppage temporarily removed for one due to works in Jabalpur Division

Published - June 24, 2024 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 27 and July 4, and 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi–Visakhapatnam Weekly Express, leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi on June 29 and July 6 will be cancelled.

The cancellation is in order to facilitate the Pre-Non Inter Locking works and Non-Inter Locking works at Malkhedi and Mahadeokhedi stations in connection with doubling in Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, on Monday.

Similarly, train no. 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on July 5, 6 and 9 and 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express, leaving Amritsar on July 6, 7 and 10 will also be cancelled.

Meanwhile, stoppage has been withdrawn for train no. 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express at Malkhedi station, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 25, 28, 29 and July 2.

indian railways / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

