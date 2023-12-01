HamberMenu
Two trains to be affected due to safety-related work in Naupada-Gunupur Section

December 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will remain cancelled on nominated days and the Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express will be partially cancelled on its nominated days during this month (December 2023), according to a statement issued by the CPRO of East Coast Railway (E Co R), Bhubaneswar.

The cancellation and partial cancellation have been necessitated in view of urgent track maintenance and other safety-related works in Naupada-Gunupur Section.

08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will remain cancelled on Wednesdays and Sundays in December 2023.

18117/18118 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express from Rourkela on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and from Gunupur on Sundays and Wednesdays in December 2023, will run between Rourkela and Palasa and will remain cancelled between Palasa and Gunupur from both the directions.

