Two trains cancelled; three to run on diverted route to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada division

October 27, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train no.22701/02 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam will be cancelled on October 30, 31 and November 1, 3 and 4 in both directions to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

Similarly, a few trains will run on diverted route via Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu instead of the regular route vial Vijayawada-Eluru-Nidadavolu. They are: 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Super Fast Express, leaving Ernakulam on October 30, 12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF express, leaving SMV Bengaluru on November 1 and 3, and 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark express, leaving CST Mumbai on October 30, November 1, 3 and 4 will run on diverted route, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A. K. Tripathi.

