GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two trains cancelled, few more to be rescheduled

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly

Published - May 29, 2024 07:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Palasa on May 31 and Train no. 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on the same day will be cancelled given the bridge rebuilding works in Naupada-Pundi section of the main line in the Waltair Division, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep.

Train no. 06090 Santragachi-Tambaram will be rescheduled to leave Santragachi at 3.10 a.m. on May 31, instead of its scheduled departure at 11.40 p.m. on May 30 (3 hours 30 minutes late). Train no. 20896 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 1.10 p.m. on May 31, instead of its scheduled departure at 12. 10 p.m. (1 hour late). Train no. 06222 Muzaffarpur-Mysuru Special is rescheduled to leave at 2.15 p.m. on May 30, instead of its scheduled departure at 1 p.m. (1 hour 15 minutes late).

Similarly, given bridge rebuilding works in the Sambalpur Division in the Kantabanji-Titlagarh section on May 31 and June 3, the following trains will be rescheduled/ regulated — train no. 09060 Brahmapur-Surat is rescheduled to leave Brahmapur at 6 a.m. on May 31, instead of its scheduled departure at 4.30 a.m. (1 hour 30 minutes late); train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur leaving Visakhapatnam on May 31 and on June 3 will be controlled in the section for 45 minutes and 30 minutes respectively.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.