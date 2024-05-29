Two trains cancelled, few more to be rescheduled

Train no. 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Palasa on May 31 and Train no. 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on the same day will be cancelled given the bridge rebuilding works in Naupada-Pundi section of the main line in the Waltair Division, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep.

Train no. 06090 Santragachi-Tambaram will be rescheduled to leave Santragachi at 3.10 a.m. on May 31, instead of its scheduled departure at 11.40 p.m. on May 30 (3 hours 30 minutes late). Train no. 20896 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 1.10 p.m. on May 31, instead of its scheduled departure at 12. 10 p.m. (1 hour late). Train no. 06222 Muzaffarpur-Mysuru Special is rescheduled to leave at 2.15 p.m. on May 30, instead of its scheduled departure at 1 p.m. (1 hour 15 minutes late).

Similarly, given bridge rebuilding works in the Sambalpur Division in the Kantabanji-Titlagarh section on May 31 and June 3, the following trains will be rescheduled/ regulated — train no. 09060 Brahmapur-Surat is rescheduled to leave Brahmapur at 6 a.m. on May 31, instead of its scheduled departure at 4.30 a.m. (1 hour 30 minutes late); train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur leaving Visakhapatnam on May 31 and on June 3 will be controlled in the section for 45 minutes and 30 minutes respectively.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.