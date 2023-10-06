HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two trains cancelled, about half-a-dozen rescheduled

October 06, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express, leaving Tirupati on October 9, and 17479 Puri -Tirupati Express, leaving Puri on October 10 will be cancelled due to Pre-Non Inter Locking and Inter Locking works in connection with the commissioning of 3rd line at Bapatla station of Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

About half-a-dozen long distance trains are rescheduled to leave their originating station late on Friday. Passengers can cheque with railways for information on the late running of their trains.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.