Two trains cancelled, about half-a-dozen rescheduled

October 06, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train no. 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express, leaving Tirupati on October 9, and 17479 Puri -Tirupati Express, leaving Puri on October 10 will be cancelled due to Pre-Non Inter Locking and Inter Locking works in connection with the commissioning of 3rd line at Bapatla station of Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

About half-a-dozen long distance trains are rescheduled to leave their originating station late on Friday. Passengers can cheque with railways for information on the late running of their trains.