Two teens drown at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

October 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The death toll in the drowning incident at RK Beach rose to two as the body of the 17-year- old G. Rahul Kumar of Yendada who had gone missing on Thursday morning was traced on Friday.

III Town police have retrieved the body with the help of a few swimmers and sent for post-mortem to King George Hospital. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the parents of the victim.

It may be remembered that seven friends, all second year Intermediate students from a private college at Assilmetta came to R.K Beach. While they were playing in waters, two of them Rahul Kumar and D Harsha of Kancharapalem Mettu were pulled in by strong tides. Harsha was rescued and shifted to hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

The III Town police have registered a case.

