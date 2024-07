The Gajuwaka police on Tuesday arrested two persons Ramu and Ashok in the murder case of ex-serviceman V. Appalanaidu (45), on July 15th night.

As per the police, Appalanaidu, a resident of Old Karnavanipalem, had been into real estate business after retiring from Army. He had disputes over a land at China Gantyada with the two accused.

Ramu and Ashok hacked Appalanaidu to death using a knife when he was at Sri Krishna Nagar Road, the police said. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.