Two students caught with 100 grams of ganja at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 14, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two students were caught in possession of 100 grams of ganja at Duvvada here on Saturday (July 13)

As per reports, a team of Duvvada police personnel as part of dynamic checking intercepted an RTC bus No. 311 from Chodavaram to Scindia. When they checked bags of two students from Chodavaram, they reportedly found 100 grams of ganja.

As per the police, both the students aged 20 and 22 years, were only consumers, but not peddlers. While one was an ITI student, other was a degree student. The youth informed the police that they were heading to their friend’s house at Scindia.

Police invoked the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the youth and took them into custody.

