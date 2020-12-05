Two special trains to run with old timings

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2020 00:16 IST

Train no. 02887/02888 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnamn Special Express will run with old timings and 02857/02858 Visakhapatnam-Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnan Special Express will run with old timings due to technical reasons, according to an official release.

The public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

