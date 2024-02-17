Two South Central Railway officials caught red-handed by CBI while ‘accepting bribe’

February 17, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two officials of South Central Railway (SCR) were caught red-handed by the CBI, Visakhapatnam, while they were demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant, representing M/s Core 4 Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Mysore. The accused were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Kurnool on Saturday.

The accued Ganta Rama Mohana Rao, SSE (Electrical), and Appala Raju, ADEE, S.C. Railway, Tirupati, were caught while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 and ₹20,000 from the complainant, Director, M/s. Core 4 Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Mysore, according to a statement issued by the CBI here on Saturday.

It is alleged that during the year 2023, M/s. Core 4 Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Mysore, was allotted the Railway tender for installation of 750 Volt power supply for maintenance of HOG coaches in washing/sick lines of maintenance Depot/Shed at Tirupati amounting to ₹2,56,73,148. The work could not be completed within the stipulated time and the same was extended till January 2024. On completion of the work, the Chief Electrical Engineer, S.C. Railway, issued EIG certificate dated September 29. During the execution of the work, two bills (CC-1 & 2) dated 16.08.2023 and 13.10.2023 amounting to ₹1,99,15,687 were cleared and amounts were received by the complainant.

It is further alleged that during the course of processing and payment of a third bill (CC-3), Rama Mohana Rao and others harassed the complainant for illegal gratification. Since the demand was not fulfilled, the harassment continued in different forms due to which undue delay was caused in completion of minor works.

ln order to complete the minor pending works and to place the final bill, another extension was sought by the complainant’s company till February 29, 2024.

On February 15, 2024, Ganta Mohana Rao demanded payment of ₹2.75 lakh for processing his bill, when the complainant visited his office. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the entire amount, the SSE demanded ₹40,000 to initiate the processing of the bill. As the complainant was not willing to pay the bribe, he approached the CBI, Visakhapatnam, for necessary action.

On receipt of the above complaint, a case RC 08(A)/2024-CBI/VSP, under Sec.7(a) of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered against Ganta Rama Mohana Rao.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized. The court remanded them to judicial custody till March 1. The case investigation is under progress.

