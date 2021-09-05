Two slums in city to be developed on a pilot basis

V. Vijaya Sai Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 September 2021 00:39 IST

Jagan will launch the project soon, says Vijaya Sai

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that two slums in the city will be developed on a pilot basis as part of the slum development project. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the project soon.

The MP was speaking to the officials after a review meet organised to discuss the status of various development activities in the district, here on Saturday.

He said that they had identified 794 slums in the district.

“The development plans for the slums is ready and initially we would be taking up development activities at two slums,” he said. The main motto is to provide all basic amenities to the people, he said.

The MP also asked the officials to maintain protocol in all the government programmes organised in the city.

District in-charge Minister and Agriculture Minster K. Kannababu said that as COVID-19 cases have come down, the officials must focus on welfare schemes and speed up the works. He also reiterated that the Chief Minister is giving priority to the development of Visakhapatnam.

He said that he is receiving a number of complaints that the secretariat staff are not working properly and asked the officials concerned to keep inspecting the Sachivalayams.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that people in Madhurawada area are facing problems due to lack of street lights, drinking water supply and poor sanitation. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K. Venkata Ramana Reddy briefed about development projects being undertaken in the city.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Joint Collectors and other officials were present