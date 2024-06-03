ADVERTISEMENT

Two siblings drown at Thanthadi beach in Anakapalli

Published - June 03, 2024 03:31 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A jolly trip ended in tragedy as two siblings drowned at Thanthadi beach in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district, on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Nookaratnam and Kanakadurga (28), both from Anakapalli.

A family of six members had gone to Thanthadi beach on a picnic. The family members were taking a selfie standing on the rocks, when a strong wave hit them. Three women, including two siblings, were pulled into the waters. While one managed to swim ashore, the two siblings were drawn into the deep waters by the strong current. Local fishermen jumped into the waters and managed to bring them back to the shore. The family performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rushed them to a hospital in Anakapalli, but doctors declared them brought dead.

Atchutapuram police registered a case.

