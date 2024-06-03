Two siblings drown at Thanthadi beach in Anakapalli

A jolly trip ended in tragedy as two siblings drowned at Thanthadi beach in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Nookaratnam and Kanakadurga (28), both from Anakapalli.

A family of six members had gone to Thanthadi beach on a picnic. The family members were taking a selfie standing on the rocks, when a strong wave hit them. Three women, including two siblings, were pulled into the waters. While one managed to swim ashore, the two siblings were drawn into the deep waters by the strong current. Local fishermen jumped into the waters and managed to bring them back to the shore. The family performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rushed them to a hospital in Anakapalli, but doctors declared them brought dead.

Atchutapuram police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.