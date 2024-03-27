ADVERTISEMENT

Two severely injured after speeding car hits two-wheeler in Visakhapatnam

March 27, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The car was being driven by a drunk B.Tech student, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were severely injured after being hit by a speeding car on the BRTS Road at Arilova here late on Tuesday. As per the police, the car was being driven by a B.Tech student and she was reportedly in an inebriated condition. She reportedly lost control over the vehicle and hit a two-wheeler and then the median. The injured were shifted to the hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. Police said that the student had also suffered minor injuries and was saved as the air bags opened on time. The police are yet to collect statements from the victims by Wednesday afternoon.

