Two sand depots cater to the needs of buyers in Visakhapatnam

The State government released a G.O. on the implementation of free sand policy (FSP) with effect from Monday (July 8), by cancelling the previous government’s (YSRCP government) sand policy.

Although the government says it is `free’, it appears to be ‘not free from charges’ as the buyer has to pay for transportation costs and other statutory taxes like GST to the Union government.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has two sand depots to cater to the needs of sand buyers in the city. There is a depot at Bhimili, where sand from the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in Srikakulam district, are stocked. The second is at Aganampudi (near Visakhapatnam airport), where the sand is procured from the Godavari river at Katheru reaches near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. These two depots are managed by the Mines and the Revenue Departments.

The overall sand business is monitored by Visakhapatnam District Level Sand Monitoring Committee, headed by the Collector as its chairman, and the member-convener will be from the Mines Department.

As per the new FSP, the cost of sand at Bhimili sand depot is fixed at ₹758 per tonne (inclusive of all charges) while it is ₹1,394 per tonne at Aganampudi.

However, if the buyer wants to buy sand directly from sand reaches, the cost is ₹268 per tonne as there are no transportation charges.

As on Monday, 1,89,000 tonnes of sand is available in the city, including 97,000 tonnes in Aganampudi and 92,000 tonnes in Bhimili.

“We sold about 20 tons of sand on the first day as the G.O. was released in the afternoon. The activity will be in full swing from tomorrow (July 9) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested buyers can directly come to any of the depots, where they can make direct digital payment and take a maximum of 20 tonnes per day,” convener B.V.S.N. Raju (Mines Department) of the Sand Monitoring Committee, told The Hindu.

According to departmental estimates, at least 2.4 lakh tonnes of sand will have to be stored in the two depots during the monsoon season as buyers cannot get sand directly from the rivers due to floods. Builders in the realty sector take sand directly from the reaches by bearing transport charges, while small-scale builders and individuals favour depots.

On the other hand, enforcement agencies have warned people against illegal sand storage and transportation. Appropriate action will be taken against violators as per norms. Complaints can be lodged at the control room of the Collectorate or on the landline no. 0891-2590100.