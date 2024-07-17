ADVERTISEMENT

Two restaurants in Vizag fined for using cooking oil with high levels of TPC

Published - July 17, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Shian Train Resto in Chitralaya Complex near Jagadamba Centre and The Vizag’s Chemistry restaurant on VIP Road in Siripuram were booked under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for using cooking oil with high total polar compounds (TPC), Food Safety Officer (Visakhapatnam Division-III) G.V. Appa Rao said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The food samples taken from these restaurants showed a TPC value of over 36%. Oils with a high TPC value (above 25%) should not be used for cooking, especially for frying food. There are chances of cancer and digestive system ailments, Mr. Appa Rao said.

“A case has been registered against the restaurants under FSSAI, Regulation, 2011 Act, and a fine of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on them,” he said.

He appealed to the consumers not to eat food fried in such oils, and if in doubt about the quality of food at any restaurant, they can lodge a complaint with the food safety officer, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US