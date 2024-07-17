GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two restaurants in Vizag fined for using cooking oil with high levels of TPC

Published - July 17, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Shian Train Resto in Chitralaya Complex near Jagadamba Centre and The Vizag’s Chemistry restaurant on VIP Road in Siripuram were booked under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for using cooking oil with high total polar compounds (TPC), Food Safety Officer (Visakhapatnam Division-III) G.V. Appa Rao said on Wednesday.

The food samples taken from these restaurants showed a TPC value of over 36%. Oils with a high TPC value (above 25%) should not be used for cooking, especially for frying food. There are chances of cancer and digestive system ailments, Mr. Appa Rao said.

“A case has been registered against the restaurants under FSSAI, Regulation, 2011 Act, and a fine of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on them,” he said.

He appealed to the consumers not to eat food fried in such oils, and if in doubt about the quality of food at any restaurant, they can lodge a complaint with the food safety officer, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / food safety / food / food / food and dining (general) / restaurant and catering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.