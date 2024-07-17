Two restaurants in Vizag fined for using cooking oil with high levels of TPC

Shian Train Resto in Chitralaya Complex near Jagadamba Centre and The Vizag’s Chemistry restaurant on VIP Road in Siripuram were booked under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for using cooking oil with high total polar compounds (TPC), Food Safety Officer (Visakhapatnam Division-III) G.V. Appa Rao said on Wednesday.

The food samples taken from these restaurants showed a TPC value of over 36%. Oils with a high TPC value (above 25%) should not be used for cooking, especially for frying food. There are chances of cancer and digestive system ailments, Mr. Appa Rao said.

“A case has been registered against the restaurants under FSSAI, Regulation, 2011 Act, and a fine of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on them,” he said.

He appealed to the consumers not to eat food fried in such oils, and if in doubt about the quality of food at any restaurant, they can lodge a complaint with the food safety officer, he said.