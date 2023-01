January 25, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two police personnel from Visakhapatnam will be receiving Police Medal for their meritorious services on the occasion of Republic Day. As per the officials, Sub-Inspector of Harbour Police Station (Crime Wing) Dara Suribabu and Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Training Centre, Bakkannapalem, Korangi Praveen Kumar, will be receiving the award. It was learnt that as many as 15 police personnel from the State will be receiving the awards.