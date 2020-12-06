Visakhapatnam

Two pistols recovered from house

Anakapalle police recovered two pistols from the house of a person who recently allegedly ended his life, here on Saturday.

On November 27, B. Lokanadham (47) allegedly ended his life. Lokanadham, a resident of NTR Colony, Gavarapalem, stayed alone after he got separated from his family. When some of his family members were cleaning his house, they found two pistols and informed police.

The police said that the pistols were sent to forensic laboratory.

