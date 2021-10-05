Two persons, three juveniles held on charge of dacoity

One more accused is yet to be nabbed, say police

The Dwaraka police nabbed two persons and three juveniles on the charges of dacoity, here on Monday. The police said that six persons noticed a lonely person R. Ashwin Kumar, near the RTC Complex, in the early hours on Sunday and threatened him for money. When Kumar refused to pay, three of them attacked Kumar and fled from the spot, said ACP (CCS) Shravan Kumar.

Based on the complaint, the police nabbed B. Manoj Kumar and E. Naven. The police have launched a manhunt for Lova Raju. The juveniles in conflict with law will be produced before the Juvenile Board.

Man held

Meanwhile, an auto driver Poti Venkata Rao (48) was arrested by the Fourth Town police for stealing gold chain worth ₹90,000. According to a complaint filed by L Manjula, she put her gold chain under the pillow of mattresses and had forgotten to take it.

She later had asked her servant to put the mattresses in the sunlight, and he took the help of Rao. Later, she realised that she forgot her gold chain under the pillow and it was missing. Based on the complaint, the police nabbed Rao and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Two arrested

The MVP Colony police arrested two persons T. Satyanarayana and B. Raju on the charge of snatching a gold chain from a woman. The police said that the duo followed a woman on October 3 morning on a bike when she was returning to home from a milk outlet. The duo sprinkled chill powder on her face and snatched her gold chain. Based on the complaint, the police nabbed the duo and recovered the gold chain worth ₹1 lakh.