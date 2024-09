Two persons have reportedly went missing in Sariya waterfalls at Valabu Panchayat in Devarapalli mandal under Ananthagiri police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday. A group of friends came to Sariya waterfalls, which is very well known as ‘Bahubali waterfalls’ on Saturday afternoon, when two of them went missing in the waters. Ananthagiri police have reached the spot and have launched a search operation.

