Two persons murdered in separate incidents

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents reportedly by their family members in the city on Friday. Family disputes are suspected to be the reason for the murders.

In one case, a 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his father-in-law and brother-in-law at his residence at Chinnamushidiwada area under the Pendurthi Police Station limits in the early hours.

The deceased was identified as K. Chinna, a painter from Kancharapalem.

According to the police, Chinna went to his in-law’s house on Thursday night to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

After the birthday party, Chinna’s father-in-law Shankar and brother-in-law Ashok reportedly consumed alcohol. Chinna reportedly had an argument with them, who then allegedly hit him on his head with an iron rod. Chinna died on the spot. The police took both the accused into custody.

In another case, a 41-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife at Dwaram Vari Veedhi near AVN College under One Town police station limits, in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as P. Pundareekaksha (41), a caterer.

According to police, Pundareekaksha and his wife Punyavathi were having some disputes. While Punyavathi reportedly suspected her husband’s character, Pundareekaksha was also reportedly used to harass his wife after coming home in an inebriated condition. On Thursday night, they reportedly had a quarrel and Punyavathi allegedly killed him by hitting him on his head with a sharp object. Punyavathi was arrested and sent in remand.