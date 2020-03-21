Two persons murdered in separate incidents

Two persons, including a youth, were allegedly murdered in two incidents in the city on Saturday. In the first incident, one person was done to death close to the fourth town police station. The assailants reportedly smashed the head of the victim with a boulder. In another incident at Pedagantayada in Gajuwaka, one person under the influence of ganja allegedly stabbed a youth to death.

In the first incident, a passer-by who saw the body in open space opposite a food joint on highway, reported it to the police.

The victim was between 35 and 40 years of age and as per the preliminary investigation he hailed from Bobbili. Fourth Town police along with CLUES team and dog squad visited the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

In the second incident, Ch. Uma Sankar (19) was allegedly stabbed following a scuffle between two friends under the influence of ganja. The victim died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Body has been sent to KGH for autopsy. New Port police registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.