Two persons duped of ₹5.70 lakh in online frauds

The cyber crime police on Sunday registered two cases following complaints from two persons, who were cheated to the tune of ₹5.70 lakh in online frauds in the city.

A person from Vepagunta had reportedly received a message that he had won ₹12 lakh lottery. In order to claim the amount, the victim was asked to pay some amount as security deposit, processing charges and GST, by the accused.

According to Inspector of Cyber Crime R.V.R.K. Chowdhary, the victim had paid about ₹3.49 lakh in several instalments. He had reportedly deposited the amount in a cash deposit machine at the ATM centres.

After realising that he was duped, the complainant approached cyber crime police and lodged a complaint on Sunday.

In another case, a lecturer who works in a private college in Vadlapudi area, had lost about ₹2.20 lakh in an online fraud case. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case.