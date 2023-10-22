Two persons die in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

October 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons died in separate road accidents that occurred in the city.

In one incident, a 32-year-old woman died, while another person received severe injuries after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by an RTC bus on the NH-16 near Yendada under PM Palem police station limits here on Sunday. The incident occurred when the duo were heading to Arilova on a two-wheeler from Madhurawada.

PM Palem police registered a case against the RTC bus driver.

In another case, a 45-year old person died after the two-wheeler on which he was travelling was hit by a speeding car on the Steel Plant Road, late on Saturday night. As per the police, the person was immediately shifted to hospital after the accident but he died while undergoing treatment.

Steel Plant police registered a case.

