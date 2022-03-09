Two persons die in different road accidents in Visakhapatnam district

Two persons died in different road accidents in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

In one incident, a 24-year -old youth reportedly died in a road accident after the two-wheeler on which he was riding reportedly hit a tree beside a road near Konam village under Cheedikada Police Station limits. The incident has reportedly occurred at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as D Kasi Viswanath, a resident of Konam.

Sub-Inspector of Cheedikada Police Station K. Sudhakar said that Kasi Viswanath had gone to Sirijam village to meet his relatives on Tuesday. The incident occurred when he was returning home.

The police suspect that the youth might have hit the tree either due to fog or falling asleep. The body was sent for post-mortem. A case was registered.

In another incident, around 30-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry near Kasimkota on Wednesday evening. More details are yet to be ascertained.