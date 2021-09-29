Two persons dead and one missing, says Collector

The district administration has prepared the initial damage assessment report after heavy rains and strong winds hit Visakhapatnam under the influence of Cyclone Gulab.

According to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, 244 villages in 30 mandals were hit by the cyclone. He said that as many as 28,636 people were affected. Two persons were killed and one had gone missing, he said. About 8,250 hectares of agricultural lands were damaged due to the rains and floods. Around 355 km of public roads, 1,385 km of water pipelines and 198 street lights were damaged. A total of 135 houses were also damaged, he said on Tuesday.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the administration has set up 28 rehabilitation centres. As many as 10,512 persons were shifted to these centres. As of now, 2,160 persons are present in these centres, he added.