Two persons arrested on charge of procuring house pattas by creating fake documents

The PM Palem police arrested two persons for allegedly procuring house pattas by creating fake documents and cheating revenue officials at Vikalangula Colony in Madhurawada area in the city on Saturday.
The arrested have been identified as Mallela Vijay Kumar of Peda Waltair and Tamineni Ramana. Another accused in the case Ganta Lakshmana Rao is yet to be nabbed.
According to reports, M, Vijay Kumar used to work as driver for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bheemili in-charge Ch. Vijay Babu, during the TDP rule. At that time, Vijay Kumar and G. Lakshmana Rao allegedly came to know that T. Ramana had contacts and he can get them house pattas in Vikalangula Colony.
On their request, Ramana had allegedly created fake documents which stated that Vijay Kumar and Lakshmana Rao had been living in flat no 132, 133, Vikalangula Colony from 2014 and paying property taxes to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). For this, Ramana had allegedly collected ₹1.20 lakh each in instalments from the duo.
Based on the complaint filed by Madhuarawada (Rural) Tahsildar R. Narayana Murthy, the PM Palem police registered a case. The duo were produced in the court.
