ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested in two cases in Visakhapatnam

June 03, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth were arrested by the city police for their alleged involvement in separate cases here on Saturday.

In one case, the IV Town (Crime) police arrested P. Satish (32) for allegedly snatching away gold chains weighing three tolas from a woman near Railway New Colony. Following a complaint, the police acting on a tip-off arrested the accused, while he was trying to escape by boarding a train in Visakhapatnam railway station. The accused hails from West Godavari. He was identified as a first-time offender and reportedly committed the offence to clear his debts which he incurred in online betting.

In another case, A. Krishna (30) from Town Hall Road was arrested for allegedly gaining entry into a house at Ram Nagar under III Town police station limits and committing a theft of property worth around ₹1.85 lakh, which includes gold chains, mobile phones and watches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US