Two persons arrested in two cases in Visakhapatnam

June 03, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth were arrested by the city police for their alleged involvement in separate cases here on Saturday.

In one case, the IV Town (Crime) police arrested P. Satish (32) for allegedly snatching away gold chains weighing three tolas from a woman near Railway New Colony. Following a complaint, the police acting on a tip-off arrested the accused, while he was trying to escape by boarding a train in Visakhapatnam railway station. The accused hails from West Godavari. He was identified as a first-time offender and reportedly committed the offence to clear his debts which he incurred in online betting.

In another case, A. Krishna (30) from Town Hall Road was arrested for allegedly gaining entry into a house at Ram Nagar under III Town police station limits and committing a theft of property worth around ₹1.85 lakh, which includes gold chains, mobile phones and watches.

