Two persons arrested for ‘bike theft’ in Visakhapatnam

12 bikes were stolen by the accused in the last 45 days, say police

The City Police (Crime Wing) arrested two notorious offenders who were allegedly involved in 12 bike thefts, here on Friday. All the 12 bikes were stolen by the accused in the last 45 days at various places in the city.

The arrested were identified as K. Krishna (24) of Rajam in Srikakulam district and Shaik Jaharuddin (20) of Guntur. Both were found to be ex-offenders.

Of the 12 stolen bikes, as many as 11 were found to be high-end ones. The police were able recover nine stolen two-wheelers from the duo, which were estimated to cost about ₹12.50 lakh.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Sravan Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao said that based on credible information, the city police were conducting vehicle checking near Duvvada and found two persons moving under suspicious circumstances. The police caught them and on further investigation, they were found to be ex-offenders and involved in a series of bike thefts.

The DCP said that the accused had stolen the two-wheelers from parking lots. Of the 12 cases, four were reported in Dwaraka limits, two each were reported from Duvvada, Gajuwaka limits, while Kancharapalem, II Town, MVP area and IV Town Police Stations reported one case each.

‘Met in central jail’

The main accused Krishna was involved in as many as 46 cases, which include bike thefts and house break-ins, and was sent to jail. Similarly, Shaik Jaharuddin was also arrested in a ganja case at Golugonda, Both the accused had met in the central Jail. The duo decided to commit thefts of two-wheelers, especially high-end bikes, to sell them in order to earn easy money, Mr. Sravan added.