Two persons arrested, 50 kg ganja seized in Araku Valley

The Araku Valley police arrested two persons, including a person from Kerala, who were allegedly transporting 50 kg ganja, on September 12, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Addressing a press conference at the Araku Valley police station on Friday, Circle Inspector L. Himagiri said that based on credible information, they have intercepted a car in the valley and found the ganja packed in bags. The arrested were identified as Naseeb (32) of Kerala and Tumnadh Sisa of Odisha. Cases were booked.