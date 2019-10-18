Visakhapatnam

Two persons, 15 cattle killed as truck overturns

‘The animals were being transported to TS’

Two persons and 15 cattle were killed while 13 animals were injured after a container truck in which the herd was being transported overturned near Sileru in Visakhapatnam Agency on Thursday morning.

It is learnt that the cattle were being transported illegally.

According to police, the driver and assistant driver of the truck fled. “The two persons who were travelling along with the herd inside the container died. We are suspecting that cattle were being transported to Telangana from Odisha. We are investigating the case to establish the identity of the deceased,” a police official said.

