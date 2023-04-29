HamberMenu
Two pedestrians killed in separate accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

April 29, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam/Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

A morning walker was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near MVV City under PM Palem Police station limits here on Friday. The incident came to light late on Friday night after police registered FIR against the car driver who had hit the elderly person while driving in the wrong route.

As per the police, 75-year-old L. Apparao, a resident of MVV City apartments and a former EPDCL officer from Vizianagaram district, had come for a morning walk when the incident occurred. The car which was heading towards YSR ACA VDCA Stadium from Panorama Hills hit him. Apparao died on the spot with severe head injuries.

PM Palem Police have registered a case.

In another accident, a 33-year-old A. Durgababu died after being hit by a speeding vehicle at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Saturday morning. Durgababu, a resident of Indira Nagar at Payakaraopeta, was crossing the NH-16 when the lorry heading towards Nakkapalli from Tuni hit him.

Payakaraopeta police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

