Two Passport Seva Kendras in Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram to function on December 3

November 30, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The two Passport Seva Kendras (PSK s) under the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Visakhapatnam, namely PSK, Visakhapatnam, and PSK, Bhimavaram, will be kept open on Saturday (December 3) to attend to passport applicants. Applicants can book new appointments or reschedule their already booked appointments, both under ‘normal’ and ‘tatkal’ categories, to December 3, Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad said in a statement on Wednesday. Those wanting to take fresh appointments should first submit the form online at https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and make the payment online. After that, the applicant should log in again to the https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ website to verify the payment and schedule the appointment. Once done, the appointment confirmation can be seen in the portal. The applicants, who have already booked their appointments, will be able to reschedule their appointments only once, and if such applicants do not show up for the appointment, they will not be given any further chance to reschedule their appointments again. The application fee of such applicants would be forfeited. Candidates have to ensure that the details mentioned such as full name, date of birth, father’s name etc, are same in all the documents. More details can be seen on the website.